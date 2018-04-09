Young offenders learn life skills during weeklong camp

During a weeklong program, several teenage residents of a Juneau youth facility worked on life skills, such as creating resumés and establishing good credit.

The annual Transition Camp presented a series of speakers and workshops last week aimed at easing the return home for the young men at Johnson Youth Center.

The facility’s Superintendent Jess Lujan says the youth center functions more like a school than a prison.

In addition to educational classes, residents attend group sessions for things like anger management classes or substance abuse.

“We actually work with these youth to make sure that they are ready to be back and become productive members of society,” Lujan said. “Our kids literally group from the moment they wake up, all the way to the moment they go to bed, they’re doing something.”

Most of them eventually graduate with their high school diploma.

Each youth center resident committed a crime at some point, and were sent to the facility by court order. They mainly come from Juneau and Southeast, but some come from farther away.

Students typically spend up to two years at the facility.

Alaska’s Educational Resource Center, SERRC, runs the training camp. Although SERRC stands for Southeast Regional Resource Center, it runs programs throughout the state.

SERRC special education specialist John Cowper travels around the state to bring similar training to other communities.

“Nome, we were in Kotzebue this year. We have been working with North Slope, it’s just all a matter of scheduling but they’re definitely interested,” Cowper said. “But yes we try to make these available to every school district. Everybody has students who need some transitional supports.”

Each day, the Transition Camp focuses on a different topic and skill set. On the first day, residents learned about their role within the community. Gov. Bill Walker and Lt. Gov. Byron Mallot stopped by to speak to the young men.

Day two involved education options for residents to explore once they leave.

Cowper said the goal is to give them the tools to become independent.

“Day three is all about employment; finding, keeping a job. We have lots of entrepreneurs come in and they talk about how they did it and what they look for in good employees,” Cowper said.

Independent living and healthy lifestyle choices rounded out the week.

Ten residents, ranging from age 14 to 17, participated in the Transition Camp. The program is now in its third year at Johnson Youth Center.