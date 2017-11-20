Newscast – Monday, Nov. 20, 2017

In this newscast:
- Eaglecrest Ski Area will likely not serve alcohol until next winter,
- the Juneau School District will create a new district-wide football team,
- and the U.S. government will not seek the death penalty in the case of a Utah man accused of murdering his wife aboard a cruise ship in July.
Recent headlines
-
Eaglecrest Ski Area expects to serve alcohol next winterThe Juneau government approved an ordinance this summer allowing a local ski area to serve alcohol, but skiers will likely have to wait until next winter to partake in an alcoholic beverage.
-
ADN will once again mean Anchorage Daily NewsAlaska’s largest newspaper is about to have a name-change. Or, more accurately, a name restoration. Starting with its Sunday print edition, ADN will once again stand for Anchorage Daily News.
-
No more cross-town rivalry: Juneau to have new district-wide football teamInstead of consolidating Thunder Mountain High School’s football team and cheer squad into Juneau Douglas High School’s as planned, the Juneau School District will create a completely new team.
-
New pipeline partnership with China still a mysteryThe Alaska Gasline Development Corporation hasn't released details on the gasline agreement inked in China.