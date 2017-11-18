No more cross-town rivalry: Juneau to have new district-wide football team

Instead of consolidating Thunder Mountain High School’s football team and cheer squad into Juneau Douglas High School’s as planned, the Juneau School District will create a completely new team.
In a statement, district Chief of Staff Kristin Bartlett said the new football team will not sport the name, colors or mascot of either school. Instead, Juneau students will play on a team representing the entire district.
On Tuesday night, Thunder Mountain football players, students, coaches and fans showed up to the Board of Education meeting to voice concern over the consolidation. Many said they did not want to lose their school’s identity by being forced to play for Juneau-Douglas. Several suggested creating an entirely new team.
The Alaska School Activities Association Board voted 4-1 on Nov. 2 to allow TMHS students to play for Juneau-Douglas, as requested by the school district.
The district said it will seek participation from all stakeholders — including players, coaches and parents — as it moves forward with the merger. The new team will take the field next fall.
On Facebook, Juneauites were already chiming in with suggestions for the new team name. “Juneau Thunder,” “Crimson Falcons” and “Thunder Bears” were among the proposals.
