Eaglecrest Ski Area expects to serve alcohol next winter

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Juneau government approved an ordinance this summer allowing a local ski area to serve alcohol, but skiers will likely have to wait until next winter to partake in an alcoholic beverage.
The Juneau Empire reports Eaglecrest Ski Area General Manager David Scanlan said Friday he expects the evaluation and permitting processes to last for most of this winter, but that a pub should be ready by winter 2018.
The Eaglecrest Ski Area still has to contract with the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly, work with the Alcoholic Beverage Control board and a vendor to renovate pub space.
The ordinance the Assembly passed in June allows Eaglecrest to serve beer, wine, alcoholic ciders and similar beverages. It does not allow the ski area to serve hard alcohol.
