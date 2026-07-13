Juneau secures $12.1M federal grant for Fred Meyer intersection improvements

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $12.1 million to Juneau last week to fund safety improvements at one of Juneau’s most dangerous intersections.

The funding is for the intersection at Yandukin Drive and Egan Drive, near the Fred Meyer grocery store. According to the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, between 30,000 and 40,000 vehicles use the intersection every day. That number is expected to grow in the coming years.

The intersection is known as one of Juneau’s most accident-prone areas, with dozens of crashes having occurred there over the years. In 2023, the Juneau Assembly passed a resolution asking the state to make “immediate and substantial improvements” at the intersection following a fatal crash.

Improvements include a new traffic light, dual left-turn lanes from Egan Drive, and pedestrian crossings on both sides of Egan Drive and across Yandukin Drive.

The $12.1 million was awarded to the Alaska DOT, which is in charge of the safety improvement project. The DOT says the grant covers the full estimated cost of the project.

Construction is slated to begin in spring 2027.