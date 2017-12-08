Juneau’s Fred Meyer intersection under scrutiny

State traffic engineers are studying one of Juneau’s most dangerous intersections to reduce crashes.

A recent study found that the uncontrolled crossing at Egan and Yandukin drives — the Fred Meyer intersection — has one of the highest rates of injury collisions.

Most of the 60 crashes studied over a 10-year period involved drivers misjudging the break in oncoming traffic and turning left. Of those, 19 collisions resulted in at least one injury.

Alaska Department of Transportation has contracted Kinney Engineering to study the problem.

Kinney engineer Jeanne Bowie said there already are three possible scenarios.

The first is a traffic light.

“It would be a protected-only signal and the left turns would only turn when they had a green arrow,” Bowie said during a Friday conference call with state engineers.

The second option would erect a barrier.

“If we eliminate the left turns, then they don’t have the option of driver error at that intersection,” Bowie said. “They’d be using the Nugget (Mall) intersection.”

A third option would be to build an overpass that would link the airport area and Fred Meyer shopping center.

All three scenarios have drawbacks: a signal would slow down traffic and also increase the risk of rear-end crashes. A barrier eliminating cross-traffic would be inconvenient and force drivers to detour out of their way. An overpass would be the most expensive.

DOT invites the public to discuss the intersection at an open house on Tuesday as a chance to brainstorm with state engineers and consultants.

“Somebody may have some ideas that are just kind of out-of-the-box,” DOT engineer Greg Lockwood said. “We would would like to hear those.”

Kinney Engineering’s report – and recommendations – are expected this spring.

DOT’s open house will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 12) at the Mendenhall Valley library. The presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m. Public comments will be accepted through Jan. 12.