Ashely Young and Lily Hope Textile Symposium Pop-up | George Holly’s Celebration Morning Reflections | TCLL Program with Rochelle Smallwood

Juneau Afternoon – Record live on Wednesday, June 3, 2026
- Guest host Rochelle Smallwood interviews teachers, parents, and students from the Tlingit Culture, Language, and Literacy Program, who will be dancing as part of Celebration 2026
- George Holly shares about Morning Reflections — happening each morning of Celebration around the healing basket at 8 am on the Sealaska Plaza.
- Weaver Lily Hope and musician Ashley Young on the pop-up concert and info session for the upcoming Textile Symposium at The Rookery Cafe on Thursday, June 4.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation with special guest host Rochelle Smallwood. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.