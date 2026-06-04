KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Ashely Young and Lily Hope Textile Symposium Pop-up | George Holly’s Celebration Morning Reflections | TCLL Program with Rochelle Smallwood

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Juneau Afternoon – Record live on Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation with special guest host Rochelle Smallwood. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

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