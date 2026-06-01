SEARHC opens new urgent care clinic in downtown Juneau

Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium, or SEARHC, opened a new urgent care facility in downtown Juneau over the weekend.

The Alaska Native-run health care organization announced on Friday that the new facility is located at the back entrance of its Front Street Clinic, near Harbor Mountain Brewing Company. The clinic officially opened on Sunday and now provides walk-in urgent care from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m every day.

Martin Benning, SEARHC’s chief operating officer, said the new clinic will provide more convenient care to downtown, Douglas and Thane residents, along with cruise ship visitors and crew.

“It’s an area of need in the community, and we’re just trying to meet the patients where they’re at and add those services where we can,” he said.

The new downtown urgent care will provide treatment for nonemergency medical issues like minor injuries, sinus infections, and upper respiratory symptoms. SEARHC’s existing Front Street Clinic is in the same building and provides primary care, behavioral health and dental services. It often caters to Juneau’s unhoused and low-income residents.

The new facility is Juneau’s fourth urgent care. Juneau Urgent and Family Care operates a facility near the airport. SEARHC runs the other urgent care clinics located at the Ethel Lund Medical Center near the hospital and its Vintage Park Campus in the Mendenhall Valley.

“We opened our first urgent care location in Juneau in 2021 and it’s been one of the fastest growing services that we’ve had,” Benning said.

SEARHC has been rapidly expanding its services in Juneau and Southeast Alaska. In the past three years, it’s acquired Southeast Medical Clinic, Juneau Youth Services, Juneau Obstetrics and Gynecology and Juneau Physical Therapy as well as other clinics throughout the region.