SEARHC to acquire downtown Juneau medical clinic

Southeast Alaska’s Native-run health consortium is acquiring another privately owned health care facility in downtown Juneau.

Southeast Medical Clinic will join SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium, or SEARHC, in April.

SEARHC has absorbed many small practices in recent years as it expands its reach across Southeast Alaska. In the past two years, it’s acquired Juneau Youth Services, Juneau Obstetrics and Gynecology and Juneau Physical Therapy – along with other clinics throughout the region.

“SEARHC shares in our vision of creating a medical practice that treats every patient with dignity and optimum care,” said Dr. Catherine Peimann, the clinic’s founder, in a press release. “We are eager to combine the strengths of our respective organizations and further enhance the services we can offer the Juneau community and greater southeast region.”

Southeast Medical Clinic was founded in 2003 and is located downtown near Foodland IGA. It offers primary care, gynecology services and lab work. According to its website, the clinic staffs six medical providers.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to serving the health care needs of the Juneau community and the greater Southeast region,” said SEARHC President and CEO Charles Clement, in the release. “It enhances our ability to offer the best possible care to our patients by integrating internal medicine and family medicine in one mission.”

The release says the merger will result in SEARHC offering more comprehensive care in the region.

Current patients will not lose access to care and its staff will “continue offering the same high-quality care at the current clinic location.”