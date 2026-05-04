Goldbelt Tram will remain closed for weeks following incident that sent two employees to hospital

The Goldbelt Tram in downtown Juneau will remain closed for at least the next three weeks. That’s after a tram car came to an abrupt halt at its bottom terminal last week, sending two employees to the hospital for injuries.

The tram will now be closed through May 24.

The incident happened last Thursday night at about 9 p.m. According to emergency responders and Goldbelt, five employees were aboard a tram car coming down from Mount Roberts when it came to a sudden stop at the bottom terminal. Social media videos show the car swinging back and forth and employees lying on the ground as emergency responders arrived.

Goldbelt and Juneau’s fire chief said there were no serious injuries from the incident despite two employees being sent to the hospital. Both were released from the hospital shortly afterward.

According to a social media statement, the tram’s staff is investigating what led to the incident and making “necessary corrective measures to ensure the safety of our guests and employees.” The company says it’s working to refund all prepaid tickets that visitors scheduled during the closure period.

The closure comes as the cruise ship tourism season begins to ramp up. The tram is a popular visitor attraction that brings hundreds of thousands of riders up and down Mount Roberts each tourism season.

Goldbelt did not respond to multiple follow-up inquiries from KTOO regarding the incident and the factors that surrounded it.