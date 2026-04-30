Two sent to hospital in Juneau after Goldbelt Tram car comes to abrupt stop

Two people were sent to Bartlett Regional Hospital for minor injuries after a Goldbelt Tram car came to an abrupt stop at its bottom terminal while making its way down Mount Roberts Thursday evening, according to Capital City Fire/Rescue.

CCFR Chief Tom Hatley was at the scene at about 9:30 p.m. He said five people were aboard the tram when the incident occurred. He said the cause is still under investigation.

“It was a sudden stop, which created a little bit of an incident, and then we had some minor injuries due to the tram stopping,” he said.

Hatley said the three other passengers were evaluated on scene and declined treatment.

The Goldbelt Tram is a popular cruise tourist attraction that brings riders up Mount Roberts over downtown Juneau. At the time of the incident, one cruise ship was still docked in Juneau, the Carnival Luminosa. It’s unclear if the people on the tram were passengers of the ship.

Goldbelt staff at the scene declined to comment.

This is a developing story. Check back in for updates.