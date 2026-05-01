Newscast – Friday, May 01, 2026

In this newscast:
- Two people were sent to Bartlett Regional Hospital for minor injuries after a Goldbelt Tram car came to an abrupt halt at its bottom terminal while making its way down Mount Roberts last night. That’s according to Capital City Fire and Rescue.
- The University of Alaska system will have a new president this summer. The Board of Regents appointed Fairbanks attorney Matt Cooper to the role this morning. He formerly served as general counsel for the university.
- It’s that time of year again when we’re all told to be “bear aware.” Bear encounters can happen when we’re hiking, camping or even just walking through town. KTOO’s Mike Lane recently sat down with Area Management Biologist Carl Koch with Fish and Game Wildlife Conservation to learn what attracts the bears and how we can limit encounters.
- Decisions about Alaskan schools are almost always made by administrators, school board members and lawmakers. But students also play a role. Twice a year, student leaders from across the state gather at the Alaska Association of Student Government conference to decide on goals to improve their schools.