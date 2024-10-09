Songwriters on Songwriters: Marian Call and Alex Kotlarsz

Marian Call performing live on the Red Carpet Stage in Studio 2K at KTOO. (Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

Songwriters on Songwriters featuring Marian Call and Alex Kotlarsz

On this episode of Songwriters on Songwriters, Alex Kotlarsz chats with Marian Call about her career and music. Marian plays live on the Red Carpet Stage in Studio 2K, and Alex and Marian deep-dive into some of Marian’s early and most recognizable tracks.

Songs include:

“Dear Mister Darcy”

“Dark Dark Eyes” live in the studio

“The Nerd Anthem”

“Franklin & Front” live in the studio

“Standing Stones”



Marian’s Bio:

Singer-songwriter Marian Call makes her home in Juneau, Alaska. She has released eleven albums since 2007, and her concerts have been well-received on years of tours in all fifty United States, Canada, Europe, and the UK. Call’s sound is soulful, honest, and clever, by turns humorous and heartbreaking. She sounds a little like Joni Mitchell & Ani DiFranco raising the younger sister of of Anaïs Mitchell and Regina Spektor, and she composes and performs in all genres from choral music to bluegrass to jazz to punk rock. Her most recent EP, Swears, is available now on Bandcamp, Spotify, iTunes, and wherever you enjoy streaming music.



Alex’s Bio:

Alex Kotlarsz is a musician based in Juneau, Alaska, known for dynamic performances and diverse musical projects. He gained recognition as part of the acoustic duo The Wool Pullers, formed in 2012 with Liz Snyder. Their self-titled debut album showcases a blend of folk and rock, characterized by their complementary vocal styles and storytelling prowess. Kotlarsz also leads the metal band Bards of Mendenhell, where he collaborates with fellow musicians to create original songs that reflect a collective vision. With a passion for live music, Kotlarsz continues to engage audiences through heartfelt lyrics and energetic performances.

More about Marian: https://mariancall.bandcamp.com/music

Follow Alex’s latest project: https://www.instagram.com/bardsofmendenhell/

Songwriters on Songwriters is an ongoing series of live studio conversations between a featured singer-songwriter interviewed by another singer-songwriter on Juneau Afternoon. The series features a combination of live in-studio and recorded performances, along with a discussion about the creation of the music and the artist’s career. For other episodes in the series, visit the Songwriters on Songwriters page.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.