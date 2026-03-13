New doula collective to hold events during World Doula Week, ‘Plants Out of Place’ Fireside Chat, and Juneau Schools optional programs preview

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Thursday, March 12, 2026

A new collective of doulas, the SE AK Birth Collective, is offering two community events during World Doula Week beginning March 22.





“Plants Out of Place” Fireside Lecture features representatives from Southeast Alaska Watershed Coalition and Tlingit & Haida discussing invasive plant species in Southeast and how they impact the lands and waters around us. The talk is at Mendenhall Glaciers on Friday, March 27, at 7:00 p.m.





The Juneau School District offers a variety of optional programs for students. Representatives from the Juneau Community Charter School, Montessori Borealis, and the Tlingit Culture, Language, and Literary programs share more details and upcoming events to preview the schools.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.