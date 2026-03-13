Blue Nagoon debuts live concert at Crystal Saloon, JUMP Short Film Festival at Goldtown Nick

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Friday, March 13, 2026

The live debut of Mike Maas’s Blue Nagoon project. The concert is on March 14 at The Crystal Saloon. It will feature original songs from his albums “Here Be Dragons,” “Love in the Time Of…,” and a forthcoming rock album, and covers of some favorite songs from the 80s to today. The band is Maas on keys/guitar, Nick Fishman on drums, and Simon Taylor on bass, and five Juneau singers: Alyssa Fischer, Patricia Lattime, Shona Osterhout, Salissa Thole, and Allison Waid.





The Juneau Underground Motion Picture Society presents its Short Film Festival at the Goldtown Nick on Thursday, March 19, Friday, March 20, and Sunday, March 22. Pat Race and Aaron Suring chat about the history of the JUMP Festival and how to submit for this year’s fest.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.