Edward K. Thomas, President Emeritus of Tlingit & Haida, on his autobiography ‘My Moment in Time,’ plus wildlife photographer Rylee Jensen

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded on Thursday, March 5, 2026
- Edward K. Thomas, President Emeritus of the Tlingit and Haida Central Council. His autobiography is titled “My Moment in Time: Tempering Tribal Leadership with Life’s Experiences.” He will be at Hearthside Books on First Friday, March 6, for a book signing.
- Rylee Jensen chats about her event happening at Kindred Post. Rylee is a wildlife photographer working toward giving back via conservation efforts through her work.
- KTOO’s Yvonne Krumrey on this year’s Featured Artist at the Folk Festival, Willi Carlyle.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.
