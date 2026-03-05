KTOO

Impaired reception of KAUK (91.7), KRNN(102.7), and KXLL(100.7)

Juneau Afternoon

Edward K. Thomas, President Emeritus of Tlingit & Haida, on his autobiography ‘My Moment in Time,’ plus wildlife photographer Rylee Jensen

by

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded on Thursday, March 5, 2026

Image: Rylee Jensen, wildlife photographer

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

AWARE's 2026 Women of Distinction, local student's prepare for Poetry Out Loud, and First Friday previews

Juneau Afternoon featuring 2026 AWARE Women of Distinction, Poetry Out Loud Juneau participants, and First Friday previews with Juneau-Douglas City Museum and Juneau Arts and Humanities Council.

Trumpeter Jeff Karlson leads Con Brio Chamber Series concert, Juneau Douglas Ice Association hosts youth tournament, and Zach Gordon Youth Center upcomnig events

Juneau Afternoon featuring Jeff Karlson leading Con Brio Chamber Series next concert, Juneau Douglas Ice Association hosts the 18U A State hockey tournament, and Zach Gordon Youth Center shares upcoming events.

Maya Breedlove and Ysabel Wilson from Juneau String Ensembles on Juneau Afternoon, February 25, 2026. (Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

Theatre in the Rough's 'Weekend of Revolution,' Juneau String Ensembles' Chamber Music Night, and Becca Parks from the Juneau Chamber

Juneau Afternoon featuring Juneau String Ensembles: "Chamber Music Night," Theatre in the Rough's "Weekend of Revolution," and Becca Parks from the Juneau Chamber of Commerce.

