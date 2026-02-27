KTOO

Impaired reception of KAUK (91.7), KRNN(102.7), and KXLL(100.7)

Juneau Afternoon

Trumpeter Jeff Karlson leads Con Brio Chamber Series concert, Juneau Douglas Ice Association hosts youth tournament, and Zach Gordon Youth Center upcomnig events

by

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded on Friday, February 27 with guest host Andy Kline

Audio Podcast

Andy Kline guest hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Maya Breedlove and Ysabel Wilson from Juneau String Ensembles on Juneau Afternoon, February 25, 2026. (Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

Theatre in the Rough's 'Weekend of Revolution,' Juneau String Ensembles' Chamber Music Night, and Becca Parks from the Juneau Chamber

Juneau Afternoon featuring Juneau String Ensembles: "Chamber Music Night," Theatre in the Rough's "Weekend of Revolution," and Becca Parks from the Juneau Chamber of Commerce.

'Pueblo Revolt' opens at Perseverance, and Dr. X̱’unei Lance Twitchell on new MA in Teaching Indigenous Languages at UAS

Juneau Afternoon featuring Professor X̱’unei Lance Twitchell on the future MA in Teaching Indigenous Languages degree at UAS, and a preview of "Pueblo Revolt" opening at Perseverance Theatre on February 27.

Juneau Community Foundation, Tania Lewis talks Bears, and UAS Spring Career Fair

Juneau Afternoon featuring Juneau Community Foundation scholarship updates, Tania Lewis offers bear talk, and UAS Spring Career Fair and Networking Dinner.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications