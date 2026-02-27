Trumpeter Jeff Karlson leads Con Brio Chamber Series concert, Juneau Douglas Ice Association hosts youth tournament, and Zach Gordon Youth Center upcomnig events

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded on Friday, February 27 with guest host Andy Kline
- With support from the Friends of the State Library, Archives and Museum, Con Brio Chamber Series, now in its 10th season, brings trumpeter Jeff Karlson of Ketchikan to Juneau for a full-length recital Saturday, February 28, at 2:00 pm.
- The Juneau Douglas Ice Association at Treadwell Arena is hosting the state hockey tournament for 17 & 18-year-olds on March 6-8.
- Zach Gordon Youth Center shares upcoming events and an overview of the center and its work.
Andy Kline guest hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.