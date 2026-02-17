State to host virtual meeting on plan to improve safety at dangerous Juneau intersection

State transportation officials will hold a virtual public forum on Wednesday evening on proposed safety improvements at one of Juneau’s most dangerous intersections.

The intersection at Yandukin Drive and Egan Drive is near the Fred Meyer grocery store and has long been one of Juneau’s most accident-prone areas. Dozens of crashes, some deadly, have occurred there over the years.

Sonny Mauricio, a spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Transportation, said the state is hosting the meeting to gather public feedback and share more information about a proposed plan to improve safety at the intersection.

“This intersection is historically one of Juneau’s most dangerous, ranking as the third highest for injury crashes in Juneau,” he said. “The primary issue is the high-risk left turn going towards Fred Meyer.”

The proposed improvements would partially signalize the intersection with a traffic light and add a pedestrian crossing, which Mauricio said will help improve safety, circulation and connectivity.

Juneau residents have been vocal about the need for safety changes for at least two decades. In 2023, the Juneau Assembly passed a resolution asking the state to make “immediate and substantial improvements” at the intersection following a fatal crash.

Since then, the state has made small changes like extending the medians there, painting clearer markings and introducing a seasonal speed limit reduction.

According to Mauricio, the state hopes to secure a contractor and begin construction for the more substantial improvements later this year.

“We’re making the intersection safer for everyone, including drivers, and there’ll be more features for pedestrians and cyclists as well, with crosswalks and things like that,” he said. “It’s a major improvement for that intersection.”

The virtual open house meeting is on Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. More information about the proposed project and the meeting link can be found on the Department of Transportation’s website.