Local women bring ‘The M Factor’ menopause movie to Juneau, plus Juneau Jazz Fest, Mudrooms, and JAHMI Lookback film project hits the big screen

Juneau Afternoon recorded on February 6, 2026:
- A group of local Juneau women has worked together to bring the PBS documentary film “The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause” to Juneau. It will play the Goldtown Theater on Sunday, February 8, and Monday, February 9. Erin Harrington and Stephanie Yates discuss the project and its formation.
- Juneau Jazz Fest is taking place this week in Juneau. A wide variety of educational and public performances make up the schedule. Michael Bucy chats about what’s in store for the remainder of the week.
- Mudrooms‘ next storytelling event is Tuesday, February 11, with the theme “Sweet Revenge.” The beneficiary is the Southeast Alaska Foodbank. Mudrooms board member Taylor Beard and Dan Parks, Executive Director of the Foodbank, preview the event.
- JAHMI Health and Wellness is celebrating its 40th anniversary with screenings of its Lookback Film Project at Glacier Cinemas on Friday, February 13. The films include 12 local filmmakers looking back at JAHMI’s history and forward to its future. Rachel Gearheart, Heidi Adams, and Taylor Dallas Vidic discuss this unique event.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
