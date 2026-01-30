Live music with Fortenbery, Vidic, The Heists, JGLT On-The-Air presents new Seau N. Sew mystery “The Case of the Aspiring Actress” and Juneau Public Libraries offers new Juneau Reads

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded on Friday, January 30, 2026:

The Heists, Taylor Dallas Vidic, and Josh Fortenbery will play The Alaskan on Saturday, January 31. Taylor, Andrew, and Erin stop in to play a couple of tunes and talk about recent and upcoming travels, and progress on imminent album releases.





Juneau Ghost Light Theatre presents a new live radio play, “The Case of the Aspiring Actress: A Detective Seau N. Sew Mystery,” on Friday, February 6 at the KTOO Studios. Playwright Hetty LaVerne, producer/director Cate Ross, composer Spencer Edgars, and actor Joshua Midgett preview the production.





Jen Gardner from Juneau Public Libraries stops in to share upcoming events and the new Juneau Reads project featuring Mary Roach’s “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law.”

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.