Live music with Fortenbery, Vidic, The Heists, JGLT On-The-Air presents new Seau N. Sew mystery “The Case of the Aspiring Actress” and Juneau Public Libraries offers new Juneau Reads

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded on Friday, January 30, 2026:
- The Heists, Taylor Dallas Vidic, and Josh Fortenbery will play The Alaskan on Saturday, January 31. Taylor, Andrew, and Erin stop in to play a couple of tunes and talk about recent and upcoming travels, and progress on imminent album releases.
- Juneau Ghost Light Theatre presents a new live radio play, “The Case of the Aspiring Actress: A Detective Seau N. Sew Mystery,” on Friday, February 6 at the KTOO Studios. Playwright Hetty LaVerne, producer/director Cate Ross, composer Spencer Edgars, and actor Joshua Midgett preview the production.
- Jen Gardner from Juneau Public Libraries stops in to share upcoming events and the new Juneau Reads project featuring Mary Roach’s “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law.”
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.