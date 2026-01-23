Ya Tseen new album release party, Theater Alaska premieres new interview based play ‘These Birds,’ and updates with CBJ Pools

Juneau Afternoon recorded on January 23, 2026

Yéil Ya-Tseen (Nicholas Galanin) guides the musical project Ya Tseen. The band just dropped a new album, “Stand On My Shoulders,” and will play an album release party at The Crystal Saloon on Saturday, January 24, 2026. Galanin is also one of the collaborators on the new exhibit “Gestures of Our Rebel Bodies,” opening at Aan Hít (Village House) Gallery on Saturday, January 24, 2026, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.





Theater Alaska premieres a new play from Merry Ellefson, “These Birds: A play inspired by death, flowers, and Farkle.” It’s an interview-based play inspired by conversations with Juneau residents about death and dying. The production uses movement, puppetry, an original score, and an ensemble of eight performers. The play will be performed around Juneau in a variety of spaces, with both paid and free performances. Get full schedule and further details at theateralaska.org.





The CBJ Pools’ Terra Patterson details upcoming classes for adults and children, including parent-and-tot classes and a new chair yoga class. Full details at juneaupools.org.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.