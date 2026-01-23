Comedian Billy Wayne Davis, Juneau Symphony features Alexander Tutunov, and UAS Outdoor Studies Program

Juneau Afternoon recorded on Thursday, January 22, 2026:
- Comedian Billy Wayne Davis is returning to Juneau at The Goldtown on January 31, 2026
- Juneau Symphony features pianist Alexandar Tutunov in “Resurgence & Rediscovery” on January 24 & 25, 2026
- The University of Alaska Southeast Outdoor Studies Program readies students for careers as leaders in outdoor and adventure settings
