‘Gestures of Our Rebel Bodies’ exhibition curators explore ‘tradition in motion’ with Indigenous artists from across the Northwest Coast

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Friday, January 16, 2026
“Gestures of Our Rebel Bodies” exhibition opening at Aan Hít, legislative preview with Alaska Public Media’s Eric Stone, and Njuzu Marimbas is sponsoring a workshop and special performance.
- “Gestures of Our Rebel Bodies” exhibition opening at Aan Hít on Saturday, February 24. A panel presentation is set for Thursday, February 22. Co-curators Ursala Hudson and Kimberly Fulton Orozco preview the exhibition’s origins, artists involved, and share their journey to being artists.
- Legislative preview with Alaska Public Media’s Eric Stone
- Njuzu Marimbas is sponsoring a workshop and special performance to benefit Tsoro Arts in Zimbabwe. The workshop features leaders Caden Davis and Jesse Larson.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.