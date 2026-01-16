KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

‘Gestures of Our Rebel Bodies’ exhibition curators explore ‘tradition in motion’ with Indigenous artists from across the Northwest Coast

by

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Friday, January 16, 2026

“Gestures of Our Rebel Bodies” exhibition opening at Aan Hít, legislative preview with Alaska Public Media’s Eric Stone, and Njuzu Marimbas is sponsoring a workshop and special performance.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

ChoiceFest welcomes guest filmmaker Asha Dahya, Sentinal Lighthouse event 'Hops & History'

Juneau Afternoon featuring a special event and beer tasting about the Sentinel Island Lighthouse, and a preview of the 3rd Annual ChoiceFest, featuring filmmaker Asha Dahya.

Local bar association offering free legal help sessions on MLK holiday, AWARE looking for couples for 10-week relationship course, Mudrooms 2nd annual adult-only event.

Juneau Afternoon featuring MLK Day Clinics, offering free legal advice, AWARE is sponsoring a 10-week course on health relationships, and Juneau's storytelling event Mudrooms get naughty this Friday night with "Smutrooms: Hot Takes and Hot Toddies."

Afro Mermaids: Healing our relationship with water

Dive into an enchanting episode of Culture Rich Conversations featuring Dr. Jalondra Davis, Mermaid scholar, and Blixunami from the hit Netflix series Merpeople.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications