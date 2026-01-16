KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

ChoiceFest welcomes guest filmmaker Asha Dahya, Sentinal Lighthouse event ‘Hops & History’

by

Juneau Afternoon recorded live on January 15, 2016

  • The Gastineau Channel Historical Society, which manages the Sentinel Island Lighthouse, has teamed up with Alaska Brewing Company for an event on Thursday, January 22, called “Hops & History.” Gary Gillette, Renee Hughes, and Amanda Breslow preview the event and the history and mystique of lighthouses.
  • The 3rd Annual ChoiceFest, featuring films and a guest speaker/filmmaker, Asha Dahya, is scheduled for Friday, January 16, at Centennial Hall. The festival is an evening of independent films featuring a variety of human rights issues, engaging speakers, silent and dessert auctions, and refreshments. Board members, Dr. Emily Kane and LaRae Jones, along with Asha Dahya, share details and insights into the festival schedule and discuss the movies that will be shown.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

'Gestures of Our Rebel Bodies' exhibition curators explore 'tradition in motion' with Indigenous artists from across the Northwest Coast

Juneau Afternoon featuring "Gestures of Our Rebel Bodies" exhibition opening at Aan Hít, legislative preview with Alaska Public Media's Eric Stone, and Njuzu Marimbas is sponsoring a workshop and special performance.

Local bar association offering free legal help sessions on MLK holiday, AWARE looking for couples for 10-week relationship course, Mudrooms 2nd annual adult-only event.

Juneau Afternoon featuring MLK Day Clinics, offering free legal advice, AWARE is sponsoring a 10-week course on health relationships, and Juneau's storytelling event Mudrooms get naughty this Friday night with "Smutrooms: Hot Takes and Hot Toddies."

Afro Mermaids: Healing our relationship with water

Dive into an enchanting episode of Culture Rich Conversations featuring Dr. Jalondra Davis, Mermaid scholar, and Blixunami from the hit Netflix series Merpeople.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications