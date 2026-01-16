ChoiceFest welcomes guest filmmaker Asha Dahya, Sentinal Lighthouse event ‘Hops & History’

Juneau Afternoon recorded live on January 15, 2016

The Gastineau Channel Historical Society, which manages the Sentinel Island Lighthouse, has teamed up with Alaska Brewing Company for an event on Thursday, January 22, called “Hops & History.” Gary Gillette, Renee Hughes, and Amanda Breslow preview the event and the history and mystique of lighthouses.



The 3rd Annual ChoiceFest, featuring films and a guest speaker/filmmaker, Asha Dahya, is scheduled for Friday, January 16, at Centennial Hall. The festival is an evening of independent films featuring a variety of human rights issues, engaging speakers, silent and dessert auctions, and refreshments. Board members, Dr. Emily Kane and LaRae Jones, along with Asha Dahya, share details and insights into the festival schedule and discuss the movies that will be shown.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.