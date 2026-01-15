KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Local bar association offering free legal help sessions on MLK holiday, AWARE looking for couples for 10-week relationship course, Mudrooms 2nd annual adult-only event.

by

Juneau Afternoon recorded Wednesday, January 14, 2026:

  • The Juneau Bar Association, in conjunction with the Alaska Bar Association, is hosting its annual Martin Luther King, Jr., Legal Aid Clinic at two locations in Juneau. Check the Alaska Bar Association website for details.
  • AWARE is offering a 10-week relationship course specifically designed for partners to strengthen their bond before challenges arise. The course begins January 22. Information and sign-up are available at the AWARE website.
  • Mudrooms, Juneau’s storytelling series, presents its second annual Smutrooms on Friday, January 16, at The Crystal Saloon.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

