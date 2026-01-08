Spruce Root offering master class for entrepreneurs, Juneau Animal Rescue on licensing and vaccination, and “Death with Dessert: Death on a Ranch” from True Crime Alaska

- Spruce Root, a 501(c)3 Community Development Financial Institution, is offering a workshop: “Leading Through Uncertainty: A Master Class for Entrepreneurs.” The workshop is designed for mid-stage entrepreneurs and focuses on helping participants build a grounded understanding of regional change. It is happening January 23-25, and registration deadline is January 9.
- Juneau Animal Rescue‘s animal control officers, Director Jordan Bales and Officer Jacob Miller, share details and information on licensing and vaccination for Juneau animals.
- True Crime Alaska creators Betsy Longenbaugh and Ed Schoenfeld are back in 2026 with another round of mysteries and murders from Alaska. The first session, “Death With Dessert: Death on a Ranch,” is Saturday, January 10. Find more information on the Trinity Church website.
Juneau Afternoon – Recorded on January 8, 2026
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.