Spruce Root offering master class for entrepreneurs, Juneau Animal Rescue on licensing and vaccination, and “Death with Dessert: Death on a Ranch” from True Crime Alaska

Juneau Afternoon Host Bostin Christopher talks with new Managing Editor Lisa Phu and Digital Content Director Adelyn Baxter about the top five most-read news stories, plus the KTOO reporters feature their favorite stories from their colleagues.

Celebrate the holidays with KTOO and Juneau Afternoon with a special live in studio audience holiday show. With performances by Vox Borealis, Christmas Carol, Spruce, and live music with Luke Weld and Heather Mountcastle, plus conversations on the reason for the season and snow science predictions for this winter.