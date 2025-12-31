KTOO

Juneau | Juneau Afternoon

2025 KTOO News round-up review

by

Juneau Afternoon Host Bostin Christopher talks with new Managing Editor Lisa Phu and Digital Content Director Adelyn Baxter about the top five most-read news stories, plus the KTOO reporters feature their favorite stories from their colleagues.

Audio Podcast

The KTOO News team, from left to right: Yvonne Krumrey, Adelyn Baxter, Lisa Phu, Clarise Larson, Mike Lane, Jamie Diep, and Alix Soliman.

The 2025 top five most-read stories on KTOO.org:

  1. Mendenhall Glacier has officially receded from Mendenhall Lake
  2. While some evacuate, others hunker down ahead of Juneau’s glacial outburst flood
  3. Fluoride-free Juneau offers a glimpse of what RFK Jr.’s plan could mean for America’s dental health
  4. ‘It would have been catastrophic’: Juneau’s temporary levee protects most homes from record flooding
  5. Juneau’s tourism sector unsure what will happen at Mendenhall Glacier as summer season approaches

Reporters’ favorite stories of 2025:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Juneau Afternoon 2025 Holiday Special

Celebrate the holidays with KTOO and Juneau Afternoon with a special live in studio audience holiday show. With performances by Vox Borealis, Christmas Carol, Spruce, and live music with Luke Weld and Heather Mountcastle, plus conversations on the reason for the season and snow science predictions for this winter.

A preview of 'The Way It Was: The Best of the Bluescast' with Ed Schoenfeld

Juneau Afternoon featuring "The Way It Was: Best of the Bluescast," Updates on KXLL and KRNN special holiday programming, and a visit with UAS Chancellor Dr. Aparna Palmer.

Buprenorphine program rollout, St. Vincent de Paul's Adopt-A-Family Christmas Gift Program

Juneau Afternoon featuring Buprenorphine program rollout with Capital City Fire & Rescue, Holiday Jazz & Classics, St. Vincent de Paul's Adopt-a-Family program.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications