2025 KTOO News round-up review

Juneau Afternoon Host Bostin Christopher talks with new Managing Editor Lisa Phu and Digital Content Director Adelyn Baxter about the top five most-read news stories, plus the KTOO reporters feature their favorite stories from their colleagues.
The 2025 top five most-read stories on KTOO.org:
- Mendenhall Glacier has officially receded from Mendenhall Lake
- While some evacuate, others hunker down ahead of Juneau’s glacial outburst flood
- Fluoride-free Juneau offers a glimpse of what RFK Jr.’s plan could mean for America’s dental health
- ‘It would have been catastrophic’: Juneau’s temporary levee protects most homes from record flooding
- Juneau’s tourism sector unsure what will happen at Mendenhall Glacier as summer season approaches
Reporters’ favorite stories of 2025:
- Yvonne Krumrey shares her favorite story from Jamie Diep: Annual TCLL field trip connects students to Lingít culture through foraging and language
- Clarise Larson shares her favorite story from Alix Soliman: Battling invasive plants in downtown Juneau — a walk with an optimist
- Jamie Diep shares her favorite story from Clarise Larson: Will Juneau regulate short-term rentals any time soon? Probably not.
- Alix Soliman shares her favorite story from Yvonne Krumrey: An email from the federal government split a Juneau refugee family in half
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.