Another winter storm could dump more than a foot of snow in Juneau this weekend

Heavy snow is forecast to hit Juneau and other parts of Alaska’s panhandle this weekend, following days of record-breaking frigid temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service, Juneau is forecast to see more than a foot of snowfall in 24 hours beginning late Friday evening through Saturday evening. That storm is an atmospheric river and will bring warmer temperatures, which could reach into the high 20s.

Andrew Park, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Juneau, said residents should pay attention to the weather and prepare for hazardous conditions.

“Definitely be prepared. I don’t think you’re gonna be traveling on the roads if we get 20 inches of snow in 24 hours,” Park said. “Make sure you have food, fuel, take care of the things you need to do for stuff like that — like now.”

The forecasted heavy snow comes after the capital city broke multiple record-low daily temperatures earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Juneau saw a new daily record-low at the Juneau International Airport of -10 degrees Fahrenheit. It broke the previous record of -3 degrees set back in 1971 for that date and marked the fifth day in December that the airport recorded lows reaching below zero.

City officials are advising residents to ensure heating sources in their homes are monitored and maintained. Earlier this week, Juneau saw two destructive residential fires in a mobile home park in the course of just three days. While the causes of both fires are still under investigation, officials warn that residential fires are more common with the onset of cold weather because of heating system failures.

Juneau Harbormaster Matt Creswell said the forecasted snowfall and rise in temperature could cause problems for boats at Juneau’s harbors.

“If you got a boat, it’s time to get down and check on it, take care of it, and get ready for what will be our third round of snow in this so far this month,” Creswell said.

Juneau’s emergency warming shelter in Thane remains open to patrons each night and transportation is available to Juneau’s Glory Hall homeless shelter.