Juneau sees back-to-back house fires in same neighborhood as negative temperatures persist

Juneau saw two destructive residential fires in a mobile home park in the course of just three days. One fire resulted in a fatality.

The first fire was reported on Saturday evening at about 7:30 p.m. at the Switzer Village Mobile Home Park in Lemon Creek. Family members reported that 38-year-old Juneau resident Calvin Olsen died in the fire. Olsen played a key role in helping launch Juneau’s first tribally owned auto detailing shop called Sacred Shine.

The second fire was reported before noon on Monday, less than three blocks away. Officials said it appeared that no one was home at the time.

At the scene of Monday’s fire, Capital City Fire/Rescue Chief Rich Etheridge said the causes of both fires are still under investigation. But, he said Juneau tends to see an increase in residential fires with the onset of cold weather.

“When we have cold snaps like this, structure fires are pretty common because people are trying to find ways to heat their places, so fire danger goes way up,” he said.

Temperatures dropped to -7 degrees Fahrenheit this weekend at the Juneau International Airport. On Monday, the National Weather Service in Juneau issued an extreme cold warning through noon on Tuesday.

Etheridge said the cold weather can also cause operational issues like equipment failure. On Monday, a valve on a responding fire engine froze up and the fire hydrants weren’t pushing out water with enough pressure.

He said it’s important for residents to check their heat sources regularly and make sure they are clear of any flammable objects. Electric space heaters should be turned off if no one is in the room with them.

“Just stay safe, check on your friends and neighbors, make sure people get heat,” Etheridge said. “If you’re running into problems, call the local heating companies and try not to jerry-rig something.”

Etheridge said CCFR will share more information about the causes of the fires in the coming days.