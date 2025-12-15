Eaglecrest Ski Area’s gondola cabins are headed to Colorado for refurbishment

Eaglecrest Ski Area’s gondola cabins are headed to Colorado next month for repairs and a paint job. Cost for the work and shipping is expected to be around $450,000. The cost to bring other gondola parts to Juneau is expected to be even higher with tariffs.

It’s been more than three years since the city bought the used gondola system from Austria. The plan is to have it up and running by the summer of 2028, but the ski area continues to face timeline delays and financial hurdles.

Craig Dahl is a special projects manager for the city. He gave an update about the city-owned ski area’s ongoing gondola project during an Eaglecrest board of directors meeting last week.

He said the gondola cabins were inspected in 2022 when the ski area purchased them and were deemed to be in good condition. But, he said the refurbishment in Colorado will make the nearly 20-year-old cabins into like-new condition.

“We’re talking powder coating all the moving parts, replacing any parts that need repair or replace, new glass, new paint, new floors, new seats,” he said.

The cabins are slated to be shipped out of Juneau in mid-January and Dahl said they won’t return until early 2027. The cost of the contract to refurbish the cabins is $414,000. But that doesn’t include the cost to barge and truck the cabins to Colorado to get the work done, which is an additional $37,000 cost.

And the recent Trump Administration’s tariffs on imports could raise costs even more. Parts of the gondola still remain in Austria, most of which are made of steel. At the meeting, Dahl said estimates to ship them to Juneau are still very much up in the air, but he anticipates they will tack on a significant amount to the project’s overall cost.

“I don’t know the amount — we’re probably going to be spending somewhere between $600,000 to $700,000 if we’re not able to eliminate the tariff.”

The ski area’s financial future is heavily riding on the gondola. In the coming years, the ski area is slated to run into a multimillion-dollar deficit to repair some broken and aging infrastructure while boosting pay to employees and preparing to operate year-round.

A local Alaska Native corporation, Goldbelt Incorporated, invested $10 million in the gondola in 2022 in exchange for a revenue-sharing agreement, but the project’s overall cost is expected to exceed that. In that contract, it stipulates that the gondola must be up and running by the summer of 2028 or Goldbelt could reclaim its investment.

Eaglecrest opened at a limited capacity this past weekend after an influx of snow. This year marks its 50th season as a ski area.