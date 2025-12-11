Juneau’s Eaglecrest Ski Area to open at limited capacity this weekend

Juneau’s Eaglecrest Ski Area is slated to open at a limited capacity on Saturday and Sunday after an influx of snow earlier this week.

General Manager Craig Cimmons said the city-owned ski area will begin operating with only the Porcupine lift running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. That lift services the mountain’s easiest trails.

The ski area is calling the partial opening a “winter preview weekend” since it’s only running one lift. Cimmons says opening the other two lifts that service higher up the mountain is weather-dependent and he couldn’t give a specific date yet.

This past weekend, Juneau received nearly 14 inches of snow, measured at the Juneau International Airport. The majority of it fell on Saturday and broke the record for that day in history, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service forecasts sunshine and low temperatures taking hold through the weekend. More snow is forecasted Saturday evening and into early next week.

This year marks Eaglecrest’s 50th season as a ski area.