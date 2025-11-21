Perseverance Theatre’s ‘Buyer & Cellar,” Juneau Cello Choir plays Public Market, and Juneau School District’s playground campaign for Dzantik’i Heeni campus

Juneau Afternoon episode for Friday, November 21, 2025:
- Perseverance Theatre presents a one-person comedy show, “Buyer & Cellar,” about a struggling actor who works for Barbara Streisand in her Malibu basement.
- The local group, Juneau Cello Choir, plays at the Public Market on Saturday, November 29, at 3:00 p.m. at Centennial Hall.
- The Juneau School District is running a brick-by-brick campaign to help build a playground at the Dzantik’i Heeni school campus.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.