Swil Kanim plays with JAMM, “Plucky Lady” solo show about Mary Joyce plays City Museum

Juneau Afternoon episode for Wednesday, November 19, 2025:
- Indigenous violinist and inspirational speaker, Swil Kanim, plays a free public concert for Juneau Alaska Music Matters (JAMM) at Thunder Mountain Middle School on Thursday, November 20 at 6:00 p.m.
- Jan Welch writes and performs “Plucky Lady.” It’s a one-person show about the fearless Alaskan adventurer Mary Joyce who came to Southeast Alaska in 1928. She was a nurse, the owner of a hunting lodge, a mink farmer, bush plane pilot, stewardess, Alaska’s first female radio operator, military advisor, territorial government candidate, movie actress and bar proprietor. She may be most famous for traveling 1000 miles by dogsled from Taku to Fairbanks in the harshest of conditions. The show is one performance only on Thursday, November 20 at 6:00 p.m. at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum.
- John Dorris shares details and programs for Southeast Alaska provided by the Northwest ADA Center.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.