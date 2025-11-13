Trickster Co. pop-up at Aan Hít, Icefield Quartet candlelight concerts, and Logan Berner talks Arctic ecosystems in a warming climate

Juneau Afternoon episode for Thursday, November 13, 2025:
- Rico Worl and Crystal Worl’s Trickster Co. is having a pop-up shop for Gallery Walk at Aan Hít (Village House) as part of Tlingit & Haida’s work to feature and provide resources for Indigenous artists.
- Con Brio Chamber Series features its opening concert of the season with The Icefield Quartet performing candlelight performances on Saturday, November 15, 7:00 p.m. at Ḵunéix̱ Hídi Northern Light United Church and Sunday, November 16, 2:00 p.m. at The Shrine of St. Therese.
- The Evening at Egan lecture series at the University of Alaska Southeast features new Assistant Professor of Forest Ecology, Dr. Logan Berner, giving a talk entitled “Arctic Ecosystems in a Warming World” on Friday, November 14, at 7:00 p.m.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.