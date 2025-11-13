Trickster Co. pop-up at Aan Hít, Icefield Quartet candlelight concerts, and Logan Berner talks Arctic ecosystems in a warming climate

Juneau Afternoon episode for Thursday, November 13, 2025:

Rico Worl and Crystal Worl’s Trickster Co. is having a pop-up shop for Gallery Walk at Aan Hít (Village House) as part of Tlingit & Haida’s work to feature and provide resources for Indigenous artists.

Con Brio Chamber Series features its opening concert of the season with The Icefield Quartet performing candlelight performances on Saturday, November 15, 7:00 p.m. at Ḵunéix̱ Hídi Northern Light United Church and Sunday, November 16, 2:00 p.m. at The Shrine of St. Therese.

The Evening at Egan lecture series at the University of Alaska Southeast features new Assistant Professor of Forest Ecology, Dr. Logan Berner, giving a talk entitled “Arctic Ecosystems in a Warming World” on Friday, November 14, at 7:00 p.m.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.