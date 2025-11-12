Empty Bowls, St. Vincent de Paul’s Thanksgiving baskets, and Juneau Audubon killer whale lecture

Juneau Afternoon episode for Wednesday, November 12, 2025:
- The annual Empty Bowls fundraiser to support The Glory Hall and its programs is set for Saturday, November 15.
- St. Vincent de Paul is now accepting applications for its Thanksgiving Basket program and is also seeking food donations and volunteers to help assemble the baskets and deliver them.
- Juneau Audubon sponsors Rayne Billings and her talk: “Killer Whale Friendships: Understanding Animal Relationships for Conservation.”
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.