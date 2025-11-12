KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Empty Bowls, St. Vincent de Paul’s Thanksgiving baskets, and Juneau Audubon killer whale lecture

by

Juneau Afternoon episode for Wednesday, November 12, 2025:

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Juneau Community Foundation's Feeding Juneau Kids program, Salvation Army holiday meals, and Mudrooms workshop on performance anxiety

Juneau Afternoon: Juneau Community Foundation, Salvation Army holiday meals and giving campaigns, and Mudrooms upcoming workshop and storytelling topics.

Trickster Co. pop-up at Aan Hít, Icefield Quartet candlelight concerts, and Logan Berner talks Arctic ecosystems in a warming climate

Juneau Afternoon: Trickster Co. pop-up for Gallery Walk at Aan Hít (Village House), The Icefield Quartet plays candlelight concerts, and Dr. Logan Berner talks Arctic ecosystems at Evening at Egan lecture series.

Golga Oscar solo exhibit at Alaska State Museum, Marian Call and Emily Anderson in Concert

Juneau Afternoon featuring a chat with artist Golga Oscar about his new exhibit "Continuing My Grandmother's Legacy" at the Alaska State Museum, and musicians Marian Call and Emily Anderson share tunes and preview their concert this weekend at Spice Indian Cuisine.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications