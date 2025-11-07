SNAP uncertainty drives up demand at Juneau food pantries even as limited relief arrives

Outside the Southeast Alaska Food Bank on Thursday afternoon, dozens of people lined up to receive food.

Inside, volunteers took the slips of paper saying how many adults, kids and pets were associated with each household. They filled bags with yogurt, bread and asparagus and sent them down to the other end of the food bank, where people picked them up.

Shannon James was in line to get food for her family.

“I stress a lot about my grandkids,” she said. “I’m not so worried about myself. I can eat Top Ramen, but the kids need nutrients and vitamins.”

After a delay caused by the federal government shutdown, some Alaskans enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — also called SNAP or food stamps — have begun to receive half their monthly benefits this week.

Despite that, the delay has driven Juneau residents to worry that their next meal isn’t guaranteed, and local organizations are stepping up their efforts to fill the gap.

James received half of her SNAP benefits on Thursday, but it was a stressful week for her family, and she said she’s not sure when the rest will come.

“The stuff I get from SNAP, then I go to the store and get what I didn’t get from the food bank,” James said. “Because the food bank, you kind of get the regular things, and not necessarily the basics like milk and eggs and stuff.”

This week, those basic groceries were harder to get without food stamps.

In an email, the Alaska Department of Health’s Shirley Sakaye said she expects the rest of the payments to go out next week. But she said the state hasn’t received guidance from the federal government for December if the shutdown continues.

In the meantime, the Southeast Alaska Food Bank has prepared for more need. Dan Parks is its executive director.

“Demand is up,” he said. “We’ve been busy. This is maybe the busiest week I’ve had since I’ve been here.”

He said double the usual number of volunteers were there for Thursday’s distribution. And people are finding other ways to help.

“The thing that we have seen increase the most in the last week is donations,” Parks said. “Which is amazing, and that’s really heartening to see such a huge outpouring of support.”

It’s needed. Organizers say the food pantry at Resurrection Lutheran Church downtown ran out of food a few hours into opening on Tuesday.

Speaking on KTOO’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday, Karen Lawfer said the church is stepping up its weekly efforts by adding a second night to give out hot food to anyone who needs it.

“If food insecurity is an issue, just come on in and meet your neighbors and meet the community,” she said.

There are food pantry hours throughout the week across Juneau. Resurrection Lutheran Church is hosting a telethon to raise money for food security Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m.