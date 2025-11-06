Juneau Hunger Jam telethon from Resurrection Lutheran Church raises funds to support food scarity programs

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon:
- Resurrection Lutheran Church is holding a telethon, the Juneau Hungar Jam, on Saturday, November 8, to support its food scarcity programs in the wake of funding losses and a greater need in the community.
- Juneau Commission on Aging updates on Capital AKcess, and November events
- Artist Fu Bao Hartle’s First Friday Pop-up at Kindred Post
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.