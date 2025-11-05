Juneau Lyric Opera ‘Masquerade’ fundrasier plus First Friday previews from Mustard Seed Resale Shop, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council, and the City Museum

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon:
- “Masquerade” presented by Juneau Lyric Opera. It’s a night of cabaret featuring songs of mystery, disguise, and mistaken identity to support the 2025-2026 season.
- Juneau-Douglas City Museum is hosting multiple events in November, including, in the main gallery, a show by Elise Tomlinson and Emily Wall, “Unleashed: Paintings & Poems Exploring the Dog Culture of Juneau and Douglas.”
- Johanna Griggs is the featured artist at the Juneau Arts & Culture Center in November.
- Friday and Saturday, November 7 & 8, it’s your chance to pick up some paintings, prints, and other artwork at the Mustard Seed Resale Shop at McPhetres Hall. With some food and live music, it’s a fundraiser for Holy Trinity in support of their community projects.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.