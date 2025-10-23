Princess Sophia memorial, Bartlett Real Talk Walk/Run, and Evening at Egan lecture on mountain goats

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon:
- The 107th anniversary of the sinking of the Princess Sophia will be commemorated this Saturday, October 25, with a short ceremony at Noon. It will be presided over by Father Gordon Blue from Holy Trinity at the gravesite of Water Harper and Frances Wells.
- The Bartlett Regional Hospital Real Talk Walk/Run takes place this Saturday, October 25, at 9:00 a.m. The event is to honor those lost, offer a chance for connection, and learn about the support groups around motherhood, pregnancy, birth trauma, infertility, and more.
- UAS Evening at Egan lecture series presents “Living on the Edge: the ecology of mountain goats and avalanches” presented by Dr. Kevin White on Friday, October 23, at 7:00 p.m. at the Egan Lecture Hall.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Cheryl Snyder.