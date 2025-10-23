Community Health Forum, Zombie Walk, and new classes via collaboration between Juneau Public Libraries and UAF Cooperative Extenstion

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon:
- Cancer Connection’s Community Health Forum is Saturday, October 25, with Dr. Prakash Vishnu, who will speak about “The State of the Art of Oncology Care.”
- KXLL’s Zombie Walk is back after nine years. It’s happening Saturday, October 25, at 7:00 p.m.
- Juneau Public Libraries, in collaboration with UAF Cooperative Extension, is presenting a series of classes beginning with “Selling Homemade Foods” at the Valley Library, Thursday, October 23, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
