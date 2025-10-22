Juneau band The Rain Dogs working with local brewery on its own pilsner to make new record

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon:

Local band, The Rain Dogs, visits Studio 2K for a three-song set of new work from their forthcoming album SHAKE! The band will be doing a celebratory event kick-off fundraiser for a new pilsner, Rain Dog, which they collaborated on with Devil’s Club Brewing Co. The fundraiser concert aims to support the band in completing their first full-length album, due out in 2026.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.