“Roll for Your Life” brings tabletop role playing game to life for one-night only

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon:

  • The Juneau Arts and Humanities Council, in partnership with Perseverance Theatre, presents “Roll for Your Life.” It’s a one-night-only live version of a tabletop role-playing game, or TTRPG, on Saturday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m.
  • The Juneau Nordic Ski Club is gearing up for winter activities, with registration for its youth programs now open.
  • University of Alaska Southeast is holding “Community Open House” on Saturday, October 25, for prospective students and those interested in learning more about the university and its offerings.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

