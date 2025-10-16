KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Capital Kennel Club of Juneau welcomes dog owners all of levels; Garden Talk season finale

by

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon:

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Hearthside books sponsoring a Cirque Press author reading event at new Mendenhall Mall location

Juneau Afternoon featuring Hearthside Books author reading event, Juneau Pioneers wood stacking contest, and Mudrooms "Creature Comfort" storytelling evening.

Juneau World Affairs Council Fall Forum focuses on sea treaties, plus Evening at Egan and Chop-a-Thon

Juneau Afternoon featuring Juneau World Affairs Council Fall Forum, Evening at Egan on Mendenhall flooding research, and Chop-a-Thon from Eagle River Camp.

Pulitzer Prize-winning Juneau artist Tessa Hulls, plus Juneau Wayzgoose and Juneau Audubon

Juneau Afternoon featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novelist Tessa Hulls, Wayzgoose printmaking weekend, and Juneau Audubon fall talk series with Arin Underwood.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications