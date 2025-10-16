Capital Kennel Club of Juneau welcomes dog owners all of levels; Garden Talk season finale

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon:
- Season finale of Garden Talk with Darren Snyder – time to reflect on the season and prepare for winter
- The Capital Kennel Club of Juneau recently shares about a dog show at the Juneau Pioneer Home and upcoming offerings in training and classes for owners and dogs of all levels
- Featurettes including Our Living Lands and Tongass Voices
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.