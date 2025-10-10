Hearthside books sponsoring a Cirque Press author reading event at new Mendenhall Mall location

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon:
- Cirque Press is hosting a local reading event featuring authors it has published at Hearthside Books’ new Mendenhall Mall location on Saturday, October 11, at 3:00 p.m. The authors represented include Larri Spengler, Margo Waring, Kate Troll, Sue Lium, Dan Branch, Robert Fagen, and others.
- Pioneers of Alaska, Juneau Igloo is hosting a wood stacking contest with no entry fee. The event, featuring five categories, will be judged on the morning of Saturday, October 18.
- Mudrooms storytelling event on Tuesday, October 14, features the theme of “Creature Comfort” and will benefit Kaxdigoowu Héen Parent Teacher Organization (PTO).
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.