Pulitzer Prize-winning Juneau artist Tessa Hulls, plus Juneau Wayzgoose and Juneau Audubon

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon:
- Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic artist Tessa Hulls speaks about her award for “Feeding Ghosts: A Graphic Memoir,” which took 10 years to write
- Juneau Wayzgoose, the first annual printmakers celebration, happening October 10 & 11
- Juneau Audubon presents “Hemisphere Hoppers: Alaska’s Lesser Yellowlegs Project” presented by Arin Underwood at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 9.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
