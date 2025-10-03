‘Moving through the Boreal Forest’ featured event at Alaska State Museum for First Friday

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon:
- “Moving through the Boreal Forest” at the Alaska State Museum features an immersive performance installation that combines projection, percussion, and puppetry to explore the artists’ relationships with the Boreal Forest.
- The Juneau Arts & Humanities Council previews First Friday and their Season 52 events.
- DJ Jane Hale discusses the new show “The Lilting Banshee” featuring Celtic music on KRNN on Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to Noon.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
