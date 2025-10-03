‘Moving through the Boreal Forest’ featured event at Alaska State Museum for First Friday

KTOO

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon:

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Juneau Afternoon livestream featuring “Moving through the Boreal Forest” at the Alaska State Museum, First Friday with the JAHC, and a preview of the new KRNN Celtic music show, The Lilting Banshee.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

