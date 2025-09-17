Cruise ship passenger dies from fall on Mount Roberts in Juneau

A cruise ship passenger died in Juneau on Tuesday after falling off a steep mountainside on Mount Roberts near downtown.

Search and rescue responders used drones to locate the body of 36-year-old Texas resident Britian Pool Tuesday night, according to a dispatch the Alaska State Troopers shared Wednesday afternoon.

His body was recovered by Troopers and Juneau Mountain Rescue after he and another man reportedly fell from the Mount Roberts trail and slid down the mountainside. Capital City Fire/Rescue assisted troopers and Juneau Mountain Rescue on a rescue near the tram, according to a department Facebook post on Tuesday night.

Both men were passengers on a cruise ship visiting Juneau for the day. Responders were able to locate and rescue the man with Pool, who suffered minor injuries.

According to troopers, Pool’s body is being sent to the state medical examiner’s office and his next of kin have been notified.

Pool is the second cruise ship passenger to die from a fall on Mount Roberts this year. At least five people have died in the backcountry around Juneau this summer.