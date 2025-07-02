Cruise ship passenger goes missing while hiking Mount Roberts

Search and rescue responders are actively searching for a cruise ship passenger in Juneau who has not been seen since leaving for a hike Tuesday morning.

Marites Buenafe, a 62-year-old Kentucky resident, was last known to be hiking Gold Ridge and Gastineau Peak from the Goldbelt Tramway on top of Mount Roberts. She told family members she was leaving the ship, the Norwegian Bliss, to depart for the hike alone around 7:30 a.m.

She did not return to the cruise ship, which departed from Juneau at 1:30 p.m.

Alaska State Troopers are leading the effort. Juneau Mountain Rescue, Juneau Police Department and Southeast Alaska Dogs for Organized Ground Search are assisting the search.

AST spokesperson Austin McDaniel said responders conducted ground and aerial searches Tuesday night using helicopters and thermal drones.

“We’ve got a lot of resources thrown at this right now,” he said. “We’re usually very successful at these types of search and rescues, so we’re hoping that we’re going to be able to find Marites today and get her back on track for her Alaska vacation.”

McDaniel said the ground search continued as of Wednesday afternoon, but bad weather is limiting responders from continuing an aerial search. He said responders will reassess future response efforts at the end of the day on Wednesday if Buenafe is not found.

Buenafe is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and has short black hair and brown eyes.

This story has been updated.