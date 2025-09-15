Juneau under flood warning for a secondary glacial outburst flood

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning Monday morning after indications that a glacial outburst flood is underway. The warning is in effect until Tuesday morning.

Mendenhall Lake gauge levels, water temperatures and the water level in Suicide Basin indicate that water has started to release from the basin into Mendenhall Lake.

NWS currently forecasts a crest between 11 and 12 feet between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Flooding is expected around Mendenhall Lake and Mendenhall River, including around the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center, the Mendenhall Campground, Skaters Cabin Road, View Drive and potentially Back Loop Bridge.

The City and Borough of Juneau will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Watch it here or ktoo.org/flood.

Check back for updates.

Find more information about glacial outburst flooding, including coverage of August’s flood, here.