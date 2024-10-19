Glacial release triggers flood warning for Mendenhall Lake and River

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning due to glacial outburst flooding on Mendenhall Lake and River.

Based on the estimated current volume of Suicide Basin, water levels are expected to be much lower than this past summer’s flood.

“This one is definitely going to be different because of the late season and the fact that we’ve got snow on the ground — certainly not expecting major flooding like we saw in August,” said Nicole Ferrin, the warning coordination meteorologist with NWS Juneau Saturday morning.

During the Aug. 6 record-breaking outburst flood, the river crested at 15.99 feet. Flood waters damaged 289 homes.

The current warning is in effect until Monday morning. Ferrin said they predict Mendenhall Lake will continue to rise through Sunday and crest early Monday morning between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. The crest height is predicted to reach between 11 and 11.5 feet.

“When we had the major record flood event back in August that reached almost 16 feet, so we’re talking five feet less than that,” she said.

At the predicted moderate flood stage, low-lying areas will flood, including View Drive. There could be more than a foot of water on Skater’s Cabin Road and the West Glacier trail, and up to three feet of water in parts of the Mendenhall Campground.

At the predicted crest, some parts of View Drive could also start to flood and homeowners along Meander Way may see water seeping into their backyards. But most homes in the Mendenhall Valley should be spared from flooding.

City and Borough of Juneau Emergency Programs Manager Tom Mattice said residents on View Drive should be considering their options for evacuation.

“The residents on View Drive definitely need to be concerned. It’s never any good news, but we hope that the flood goes as predicted,” he said. “People need to be taking evacuation seriously and have their plans in place at this point in time.”

Ferrin said its important residents stay updated from now until at least Monday morning.

“Residents that live along the river should always be aware of what the current conditions are. Monitor your surroundings, pay attention to what’s going on,” Ferrin said. “So take the time now, between now and early Monday morning to get ready for that crest.”

The city is distributing sandbags to homeowners that live in areas impacted by August flooding at the Mendenhall Valley Public Library from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Tuesday.

Experts had predicted another release this fall from Suicide Basin, a glacial lake that dams meltwater and rainwater behind a spur of the Mendenhall Glacier.

Homeowners in the Mendenhall Valley can get a better idea of potential flood impacts in their neighborhood by consulting the National Weather Service flood maps.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.